Killer Mike tees up "something special" ahead of appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

Killer Mike is headed to late night TV with a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

He teased his upcoming appearance, scheduled for Friday, October 10, by sharing on Instagram that he has "something special" planned, specifically for special people in his life.

"Doing something special for my mother and grandmother this Friday," he wrote, adding he'll have help from Grammy-winning artist Robert Glasper and beloved Chicago vocalist Eryn Allen Kane.

It isn't the first time Killer Mike will sit and chat with Fallon on the show; In October of 2022, he told the TV host, "we're like family now."

