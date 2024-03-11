Kim & Kanye’s daughter North West says she’s working on debut album

Looks like North West is ready to be known as more than just Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter.

Billboard reports that during Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's Vultures listening party in Phoenix Sunday, March 10, North opened up to the crowd about her upcoming project: an album.

Taking the stage with her dad, North told the audience, "And I've been working on an album. And it's called Elementary School Dropout," the name being a reference to her dad's 2004 album, College Dropout.

So far, there's been no official announcement about North's album and its release date. She already has one hit song under her belt since she appears on the Vultures track "Talking," which debuted at #30 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

As for North's dad, he and Ty Dolla $ign are continuing their Vultures listening parties. Another one is scheduled for Tuesday, March 12, at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

