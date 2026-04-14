For KING + COUNTRY's Joel Smallbone to co-direct, star in 'Drummer Boy' movie musical

A version of "The Little Drummer Boy" by the Australian duo for KING + COUNTRY has been returning to the charts every holiday season for the past few years. Now it seems the song has inspired a movie.
Joel Smallbone will co-direct and star in the film, Drummer Boy, set to hit theaters Nov. 6. A press release describes it as a "Christmas musical about two brothers who find themselves on opposite sides of the American Revolutionary War."
They go on to say that Drummer Boy is a movie "created by brothers, about brothers," adding, "We're humbled beyond words to bring it to life."
Joel also has a role in Young Washington, a film about George Washington's early years. It stars Ben Kingsley, Kelsey Grammer, Mary-Louise Parker and Andy Serkis, and will hit theaters on Independence Day weekend.
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