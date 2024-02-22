Kodak Black gets aggressive with news team following prison release

Following his release from the Broward County jail Wednesday, Kodak Black clashed with a Local 10 News team that was asking him questions.

As Local 10 reported, the rapper, who'd served nearly two months for a probation violation, hit photojournalist Bryan Murphy in the ribs with a rock before telling a man in the area, "Call the cops! Call the cops!" He also threatened to swing at reporter Rosh Lowe.

Murphy was not injured; a police report was filed with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

Kodak's release from prison followed Circuit Judge Barbara Duffy's decision to dismiss a drug possession case in connection to his December arrest, in which he was found asleep at the wheel with white powder, initially thought to be cocaine, around his mouth, ABC News reports. A lab test later determined it was oxycodone, which he's been prescribed.

Kodak had been charged with cocaine possession, evidence tampering and a traffic violation for double parking. He was later arrested for violating his probation from an unrelated case. He pleaded guilty to failure to report police contact and was given credit for time served.

In other Kodak news, his lawyer Bradford Cohen revealed the rapper's expecting another baby. "In typically Kodak fashion, he just pledged to donate to the college fund of a 2-year-old and a 5 month old. Whose father was a Minnesota officer killed recently in the line of duty," Cohen wrote on Instagram. "Expecting his 2nd son this Friday, he knows how important family is and hopes it helps relieve some burden."



Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.