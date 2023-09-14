Kodak Black partners with the Black Promoters Collective for upcoming concert in Virginia

Kodak Black is teaming up with the Black Promoters Collective for a concert in Virginia in October.

The Florida rapper will be joined by New Orleans up-and-comer Rob 49 and teenage rapping sensation Luh Tyler for a night of live performances of their most popular songs.

The one-night-only event, set to take place on October 27 at the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion in Portsmouth, is part of the Black Promoters Collective and Global Music Touring's collaborative efforts to bring top talent and entertainment to the forefront of events.

The special event kicks off the same weekend as homecoming for Norfolk State University, one of the Historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in Virginia.

Pressale tickets for the show go on sale starting Friday, September 15, with general sale tickets available beginning September 18.

The concert announcement comes on the heels of Kodak's appearance at Florida Atlantic University and his celebration with the Owls football team following their 42-20 victory over the Monmouth University Hawks earlier this month.

He shared the video to Instagram of he and the team of chanting the lyrics to Kodak's hit song "Skrilla."

"Welcome to Paradise," the FAU football team wrote on Instagram.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.