Latto to headline NCAA Final Four Super Saturday Concert ahead of championship game

Latto has been tapped by AT&T to headline the NCAA Final Four Super Saturday Concert, taking place this spring.

The "Big Energy" rapper is set to take the stage on Saturday, April 6, a day ahead of the Women's Final Four Division I championship game in Cleveland, Ohio, April 7.

The event is free to the public but fans must register to attend.

"I am excited to bring the energy to Cleveland and perform at the NCAA Super Saturday Concert Presented by AT&T," Latto said in a statement, per Billboard. "I'm looking forward to supporting the growth of women's basketball and continue to empower the entire female community."

For details on all other Women's Final Four fan events, visit NCAA.com.

