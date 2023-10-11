Latto teases new Christina Aguilera collaboration

Latto's got something cooking up with Christina Aguilera.

The ladies sent fans in a frenzy on X, formerly known as Twitter, Tuesday after teasing an upcoming collaboration.

"Should we tell them?" Latto wrote with the side-eye and shushing face emojis.

"I think it's time babe," Christina responded.

Many speculate new music is on the way considering Latto recently told ABC Audio she's working on her new album and Christina just announced her Las Vegas residency.

"I'm bringing an intimate, seductive and sophisticated new show to Las Vegas," Christina Aguilera wrote in her Instagram announcement. "@Voltairelv will allow me to be up-close-and-personal with YOU for a truly modern twist on the performance experience."

