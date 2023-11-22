Lauryn Hill to reschedule "most remaining" dates on Miseducation 25th Anniversary Tour amid vocal issues

Sad news for Lauryn Hill fans who were expecting to attend an upcoming show as part of her Miseducation 25th Anniversary Tour.

The singer announced she's canceling "most of the remaining" tour dates this year due to her ongoing vocal issues.

"As many of you may know, I've been battling serious vocal strain for the past month," she wrote in a lengthy explanation on Instagram. "I made it through each show by taking prescribed prednisone, but this can be detrimental to the body when taken in large amounts over long periods of time."

Hill said that in an effort to prevent further throat damage she'll be taking time off to heal.

"The shows that were cancelled this year will be rescheduled for early 2024 AND because of the overwhelming response, we'll be adding new cities to the tour, including overseas."

The singer said she and her team are working on the new calendar and will announce dates soon.

The final show in Philly, one that was previously postponed, will still take place on November 25, she said.

"We're ALL looking forward to getting back out again next year to finish this EPIC (now extended anniversary) celebration of these CLASSICS," she wrote.

Hill, along with iconic '90s group the Fugees, kicked off the Miseducation 25th Anniversary Tour in September. It was set to continue in Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Tampa and other cites before a final stop in Boston on December 13.

