Lauryn Hill postpones Texas show amid vocal issues

Ms. Lauryn Hill had to take a pause from the 25th anniversary tour celebrating her acclaimed album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, due to issues with her voice.

She notified Texas fans that Monday night's show at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth would be canceled as she continued to work toward healing.

"As you may know, I've been doing my best to overcome a serious case of vocal strain/injury over the past week or so," Hill tweeted. "I fought through the last couple shows, pushing my voice, and masking the injury with medication. This isn't safe or sustainable."

Hill said she woke up Monday morning "hoping to have enough voice to get through" the Fort Worth show but could barely talk, "let alone sing or rap."

Per doctor's orders, she had to cancel the show.

"I need to heal and rest the voice in order to continue the tour," she said.

"Much love to all of you for your support," she added. "And I look forward to coming back to Texas soon."

Last week, Hill postponed the Philadelphia stop of the tour, citing the same health issues.

Her much-anticipated Miseducation of Lauryn Hill tour, which features a reunion set from The Fugees, kicked off in September and is scheduled to continue through December.

