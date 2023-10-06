Leslie Odom Jr. announces upcoming album, 'When a Crooner Dies'

BMG Rights Management

By Jamia Pugh

Multihyphenate entertainer Leslie Odom Jr. announced his upcoming studio album, When a Crooner Dies, expected out on November 17.

Marking his first album of all-new original music since 2019, the new collection was written and recorded over the course of the last few years and serves as his "most personal body of music to date."

"On we go," Odom Jr. wrote in his Instagram announcement. "There's a lot I could say. But I hope you can hear it all in the music."

Along with news of the album comes the release of the first single and accompanying visualizer for "Show Me."

When a Crooner Dies is available for presave on major streaming platforms.

