Letoya Luckett reveals "favorite moment of 2023" with Destiny's Child reunion photo

Letoya Luckett, who was once apart of the beloved girl band Destiny's Child, says her favorite memory of 2023 was reuniting with the group's original members.

"ALL LOVE," Luckett captioned a photo where she's posing alongside Beyoncé, LaTavia Roberson, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

Considering the sparkly silver outfits the ladies are sporting — a dress code associated with Bey's Renaissance World Tour — the reunion image seems to be a recent throwback of the group, who attended the premiere of the Renaissance concert film during opening weekend in November.

"This was hands down my favorite moment of 2023," Luckett wrote, adding she and the girls experienced love, joy, prayer and healing during the meetup.



Her note ended, "May we all experience beautiful moments like this in 2024 ... All of the Chilren."

Roberson, who shared the same photo to her Instagram wrote, "How Can You Change Destiny ... My Sisters 4L."

Destiny's Child formed in Houston, Texas, in 1990 as Girl's Tyme. The original group also included Farrah Franklin, who reportedly quit after several months.

