Lil Baby readies upcoming album, drops two new tracks

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

By Jamia Pugh

Lil Baby is gearing up to make his return to music with the upcoming release of his new album.

He gave fans a glimpse of what to expect from the project by dropping off two new songs, "350" and "Crazy."

Baby's last project, It's Only Me, released in October 2022, became the rapper's third #1 album after topping Billboard's 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts. It's Only Me includes features from Nardo WickYoung Thug, and Rylo Rodriguez.

A day prior to Baby's new music announcement, the rapper shared news he'll soon make his acting debut after being cast in season 3 of 50 Cent's popular crime drama series BMF. 

"This season is fire a little more Atlanta in it let's go!" 50 wrote.

