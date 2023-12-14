Lil Baby, Saweetie + Cynthia Bailey added to season 3 cast of 50 Cent's 'BMF'

Rappers Lil Baby and Saweetie, as well as Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey, have been added to the season 3 cast of BMF.

They'll join previously announced stars Ne-Yo and 2 Chainz for roles on the popular crime drama series.

Deadline reports Lil Baby will play Payne, a foot solider from Atlanta; Saweetie will take on the role of Keeya, a college athlete turned street girl; and Bailey will play Gloria, the ex-wife of a detective.

The hit Starz show, one of a few out by executive producer 50 Cent, follows the lives of Detroit brothers Demetrius and Terry Flenory, who become powerful figures in a multistate drug and money laundering organization.

The new season of BMF premieres on Starz March 1.

