Lil Durk teases new album that'll evoke "Deep thoughts"

Lil Durk says he's got fresh music on the way: a new collection of songs he's hoping will have fans in deep thought.

"Deep thoughts 10/18 for the people for the trenches smurk back," the rapper wrote on Instagram Friday, alongside the album's cover art. In the black-and-white imagery, Durk is pictured shirtless, floating above a body of water.

The presave link included in his Instagram bio directs fans to an Apple Music playlist, in addition to other streaming sites, which lists 17 total tracks, including two already-released songs, "Turn Up a Notch" and "Monitoring Me."

Deep Thoughts is the latest effort from the Chicago rapper, whose previous solo album, Almost Healed, earned him his first Grammy Award in February. At the 66th annual show, he took home the trophy for Best Melodic Rap Performance for "All My Life" featuring J. Cole.

