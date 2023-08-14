Lil Duval to drop new music video directed by Da Baby

Da Baby is flexing his directing chops as the man behind the camera for Lil Duval's new music video.

Da Baby took to Instagram with a short video teaser of Duval's latest song, "Squeeze," announcing that the official visual will be out August 15.

"Don't y'all wanna stop the violence," Lil Duval says in the clip, as he hosts an anti-violence rally.

He took part in announcing the video on social media, encouraging fans to "hurry up and like, share and comment before the algorithm" catches on.

Da Baby, who's known for incorporating satire in his own music videos, has directed for other artists, including Moneybagg Yo's "F My BM" in July.

