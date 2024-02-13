Lil Jon talks Super Bowl halftime show preparation

Lil Jon says performing at the Super Bowl 58 halftime show, where he joined headliner Usher along with Ludacris for their 2004 hit "Yeah!," took a lot of work.

"It was quite a process to do," Jon tells XXL of putting the show together. "It was a lot of hard work. It was a lot of figuring out the proper setlists."

The Atlanta native says that they must've gone through "like 180 different versions of the setlists by the time we got to the end."

The final list, which was comprised of some of Usher's top hits, also included Jon's "Turn Down for What." He performed some of the song from a turned-up crowd on the field before joining Usher and Luda onstage.

Now Jon's ready to turn down a bit. He told XXL he'll be releasing a new meditation album called Total Meditation, expected February 16. It's a 10-track project Jon says should help "relieve anxiety, boost focus and find peace."

"I turned 50, started going through a lot of things. Started going through a divorce, I'm separated now, and all the emotions from the divorce and all that process was really getting to me. So, I found I had to start to go within to calm myself," Jon says.

