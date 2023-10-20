Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz announce joint album ﻿'Welcome 2 Collegrove﻿﻿', drop off first single, "Presha"

Alberto Rodriguez/BET/Getty Images for BET

By Jamia Pugh

Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz reunite for a new collaborative project called Welcome 2 Collegrove.

The long-awaited album follows the duo's first joint effort, 2016's ColleGrove.

To introduce fans to Welcome 2 Collegrove, Wayne and 2 Chainz will appear on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on October 20 to perform the lead single, "Presha," which is currently available on major platforms.

Outside of their albums, the pair previously joined forces on Playaz Circle's "Duffle Bag Boy," "Rich as F***" in 2013 and Juicy J's strip club anthem "Bandz a Make Her Dance."

The term "ColleGrove" is named after Chainz's Georgia hometown, College Park, and Wayne's Louisiana hometown, Hollygrove.

Welcome 2 Collegrove is expected out Friday, November 17.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!