Lil Wayne thanks ﻿Billboard ﻿for induction into Hip-Hop Hall of Fame; Nas also honored

Lil Wayne is expressing gratitude to Billboard after the music magazine inducted him into their Hip-Hop Hall of Fame.

"Thnx u @Billboard," Wayne wrote on Instagram, following his induction ceremony at Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players event on Tuesday, August 8.

The five-time Grammy winner shared an inside look of the event on social media with a video collage of backstage and acceptance speech footage.

Wayne shared the honor with Nas, who was also inducted into the Hip-Hop Hall of Fame. The rappers shared a special daddy/daughter moment on the carpet as they posed for pictures with Wayne's daughter, Reginae Carter, and Nas' oldest child, Destiny Jones.

"To my brothers with daughters," Nas captioned his IG post of the now-viral photo of the four of them.

The new accolades follow Wayne's Global Impact Award, which he received at the 2023 Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective and Nas' latest release, Magic 2.

Both rappers are slated to perform at Mass Appeal's Hip-Hop 50 Live, a star-studded concert at New York's Yankee Stadium in honor of hip-hop's 50th birthday.

