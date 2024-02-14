Lil Yachty announces upcoming collab with James Blake, 'Bad Cameo'

A Lil Yachty and James Blake collaboration may appear to be "so left" to some, but it's happening.

Yachty revealed the news in a video shared to his Instagram Wednesday. "I mean, granted, I think James has worked with a quite substantial amount of hip-hop artists. But this project is so left for both of us," he said in a clip. "And then, aside from the one picture that James posted, which—he doesn't have many followers actually—I don't think people know that we know each other exist. So it's just gon' be like, 'What the f***? When they do this?'"

The video ends with the words: "CMYK Presents Bad Cameo, a full length album by James Blake & Lil Yachty."

As of February 14, there's no release date for the collab. However, Yachty writes, "this is real.. soon."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.