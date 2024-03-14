Lineup announced for Kirk Franklin's Exodus Music & Arts Festival

Live Nation Urban

By Andrea Tuccillo

The lineup has been announced for Kirk Franklin's Exodus Music & Arts Festival this spring. 

As is tradition, Franklin is the host and headlining performer. He'll be joined by Fred Hammond, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Koryn Hawthorne, Madison Ryann Ward, Le'Andria Johnson, Todd Galberth, Transformation Worship, Naomi Raine and more.

The festival will return to Dallas' The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory May 25-26, continuing its goal of spotlighting gospel music, its culture and its superstars.

Tickets are on sale now at exodusmusicfest.com.

