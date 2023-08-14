Lionel Richie angers fans by canceling New York concert one hour after it was supposed to start

Lionel Richie was forced to cancel his concert with Earth Wind & Fire at New York's Madison Square Garden Saturday, August 12, and fans are not at all happy about it.

Richie took to social media to announce that the show couldn't go on "due to severe weather and being unable to land in the NY and surrounding areas." The problem was that the cancellation announcement came one hour after the show was about to start, when most fans with tickets were already at the venue.

The concert has been rescheduled for Monday, August 14, and fans will get refunds if they can’t make it. Earth, Wind & Fire is supposed to headline a show in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on the same day, although they're still on the bill for the NYC concert.

As you can imagine, fans, especially ones who traveled from out of town for the show, were not happy, and many were not buying Lionel’s excuse.

"When the 'weather excuse' feels cloudier than the actual sky," one person commented. "Why no heads-up before we crammed the auditorium?" Another noted, "Nope. People spent money traveling g eating and drinking. I'm our seats!! No respect. Weather? The weather on the east coast is fine. Not acceptable."

