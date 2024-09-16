Lionel Richie extends Las Vegas residency into 2025

By Andrea Dresdale

Lionel Richie is happening in Vegas, so of course he's staying in Vegas.

The American Idol judge has extended his Lionel Richie: King of Hearts residency at Wynn Las Vegas into 2025. A batch of new dates, starting with a run of shows in January, go on sale Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.com.

Lionel started his residency at the Encore Theater at the Wynn in 2019. He's got quite a few dates left this year, including four in September, three in October and six in November.

The new dates going on sale are for January and April 2025.

At some point in 2025, Lionel will return to ABC's American Idol for a new season of judging, along with Luke  Bryan and new judge Carrie Underwood. Carrie also has a Las Vegas residency, which she's also extended into 2025. Luke had his own residency, too, but he wrapped that up in January.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

