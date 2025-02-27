Lionel Richie's memoir now has a title

Lionel Richie's memoir, which he first announced last year, now has a title: Truly, named after his 1982 debut solo single.

The memoir, due out Sept. 30, is described by publisher Harper One as "intimate" and "deeply candid," detailing "turbulence, loss, and near-calamity."

People further reports that the book is a "no-holds-barred" telling of Lionel's story, from his childhood in Alabama, to his success with The Commodores, to his solo superstardom, all the way up to his present gig as a judge on American Idol.

People also notes that the book covers Lionel's struggle with ADHD, his two divorces and a serious vocal cord injury that nearly ended his career.

You can preorder the book now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.