LL COOL J and Eminem drop music video for "Murdergram Deux"

LL COOL J and Eminem have dropped the music video for their recently released collab, "Murdergram Deux."

Directed by JakeTheShooter and filmed in Em's hometown of Detroit, the video finds the two rappers in various scenes, some of which are recreated versions of classic hip-hop albums and songs, including the cover art for LL's Bigger and Deffer album and moments from the music video for "Going Back to Cali." Other hip-hop moments that were reimagined in the video were Big Daddy Kane's cover art for Long Live the Kane and the cover of Vibe's 1996 Live from Death Row issue.

"Murdergram Deux," a sequel to LL's 1990 song "Murdergram," is the fourth single from his return album, The Force. Eminem co-produced the track with Q-Tip.

