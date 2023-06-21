LL Cool J and Ice-T team up to hunt for 'Hip-Hop Treasures' on new A&E show

Stewart Cook/CBS

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

LL Cool J and Ice-T are learning the stories behind some Hip-Hop Treasures. In their new A&E show, the veteran rappers hunt for some of the genre's most iconic and sought-after memorabilia alongside field collectors Cipha Sounds and Yo-Yo, and the Universal Hip Hop Museum's Paradise Gray and Pete Nice. Treasures include Flavor Flav's clock, The Notorious B.I.G.'s jersey from the "Juicy" video and more. DMCFat JoeMaster PSoulja BoyCeeLo Green and Naughty by Nature's Treach are expected to appear on the show.

Produced by Pulse Films and Rock the Bells, Hip-Hop Treasures will premiere on August 12, marking another way to celebrate hip-hop's 50th birthday.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

