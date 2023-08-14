2023 Orlando Air & Space Show announces performer lineup, ticket sale

USAF Thunderbirds to headline Orlando Air and Space Show this weekend

SANFORD, Fla. — Prepare to be amazed as pilots take to the sky later this year.

Tickets for the 2023 Orlando Air & Space Show are on a special “early bird” sale ending on Aug. 14.

According to a release, the U.S. Navy’s F-18F Super Hornet Demo Team and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will display awe-inspiring speed.

The air show will be on Oct. 28 and 29 at the Orlando Sanford International Airport.

They are also looking for volunteers.

