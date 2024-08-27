AAA activates ‘Tow-to-Go’ program ahead of Labor Day weekend

AAA Tow To Go Tow To Go will be in service Labor Day weekend (AAA)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Labor Day is almost here.

AAA said they will rescue over 300,000 drivers across the nation with car troubles this weekend.

The travel company also said it will work to assist many impaired drivers.

AAA has activated its Tow to Go program in Florida, to offer a safe ride for impaired drivers and their vehicles during Labor Day weekend.

The program will be active at 6 p.m. on Friday, August 30th to 6 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Floridians can call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO for a ride. Tow-to-Go is free to AAA members and non-members.

Rides are confidential and only for one person and their vehicle to be brought to a safe location within 10-miles.

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance. Tow-to-Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather.

“By providing this program, AAA gives drivers no excuse for driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol or impairing medications,” said AAA spokesman, Mark Jenkins. “Please plan ahead by asking a friend to be your designated driver or use a ride sharing service. If those plans fall through, you can call Tow to Go and AAA will arrange for a safe ride for you.”

Tow-to-Go has removed more than 30,000 impaired drivers from the road since it began 25 years ago.

