AAA activates Tow-to-Go program ahead of Memorial Day weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — AAA predicts they will rescue over 378,000 drivers across the nation with car troubles during Memorial Day weekend.

The travel company also said it will work to assist many impaired drivers.

AAA activates its Tow to Go program in Florida, to offer a safe ride for impaired drivers and their vehicles during Memorial Day weekend.

The program will be active at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 24th to 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 28th.

Floridians can call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO for a ride. Tow-to-Go is free to AAA members and non-members.

Rides are confidential and only for one person and their vehicle to be brought to a safe location within 10-miles.

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance. Tow-to-Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather.

“By providing this program, AAA gives drivers no excuse for driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol or impairing medications,” said AAA spokesman, Mark Jenkins. “However, we remind people to treat Tow to Go as a last resort. Instead, make advanced plans for a safe ride home, because you do not want to be remembered on Memorial Day as the person who made the fatal mistake of driving impaired.”

Tow-to-Go has removed more than 30,000 impaired drivers from the road since it began 25 years ago.

