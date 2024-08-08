AAA urges Florida drivers to prioritize safety as students head back to the classroom

ORLANDO, Fla. — AAA has issued a ‘safety alert’ for drivers in Florida as students head back to the classroom.

“Get ready for heavier traffic than normal, especially at first, since a lot of parents like to drive their kids to campus during the first few days back,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. “It would be a good idea to budget an extra half hour for your morning commute. This is important, because drivers who are running late are more likely to speed and take unnecessary risks while behind the wheel. That endangers everyone on the roadway.”

In a recent AAA survey, the travel company found that 57% of Floridians drive through a school zone and 55% drive through a school bus stop on their average commute.

“These school zones and bus stops have not been active for the past couple of months. So, drivers will need to adjust their morning habits,” Jenkins said. “Slow down and watch for young students near traffic lanes, because they may not be watching for you.”

Their survey also found that 36% of Floridians admitted to speeding through active school zones, and 27% admitted to using their phone while driving.

“When driving through an active school zone, it’s extremely important to lower your speed and raise your awareness,” Jenkins said. “Remember, in Florida it is illegal to use your handheld mobile device while driving through an active school zone.”

According to AAA, in the U.S., almost 1 in 5 children, who are the ages of 14 or younger, die in a traffic crash as a pedestrian. AAA is reminding Floridians to drive cautiously and be vigilant for all pedestrians.

“Distracted pedestrians can be just as consequential as a distracted driver,” Jenkins said. “Now is an important time to talk to your students about the rules of the road and ways to stay safe. Discourage them from wearing earbuds or looking down at digital devices while standing or walking near traffic lanes. Otherwise, they may not detect an approaching vehicle.”

AAA provided safety tips for back-to-school drivers in Florida:

Pedestrian Safety:

Be attentive at all times. Avoid texting or wearing headphones.

Use sidewalks when available. If not, walk against the direction of traffic so you can see oncoming vehicles.

Make yourself easier to be seen by wearing reflective, bright colored clothing.

Don’t assume drivers see you. Before crossing the street, make sure approaching vehicles have stopped. Make eye contact with the driver to ensure they see you before walking ahead.

Bicyclist Safety:

Wear a helmet and neon or bright colored clothes.

Ride in the same direction as traffic and stay as far to the right as possible. Use bike lanes when you can.

Do not wear headphones so you can detect approaching traffic.

Cross the street at intersections. Do not pull into the roadway from between parked cars.

Bus Stop Safety:

Arrive at least 5 minutes before the bus is scheduled to arrive.

Stay five steps away from the curb.

Wait until the bus comes to a complete stop and the bus driver signals for you to board.

