Downtown Orlando’s Amway Center now sports a new name

Amway Center arena in Orlando announces new name

By Sophia Diaz

The Amway center will now be known as the Kia Center. Signage has gone up on the arena, as well as inside the arena.

An official press conference, along with a formal announcement of the new name, is expected at 9am.


