An exciting weekend for Orlando sports, we take a look back

Orlando — A busy weekend in the City Beautiful overall with Orlando sports not taking a back seat at all. We take a look back over a busy weekend that saw some mixed results.

Orlando Magic

The Magic came into the weekend on a 5 game slide, the impact of losing Paolo Banchero was greater than we could have thought, and things weren’t looking great for the hometown team.

But really, all they needed was a little home cooking as they put up back to back strong wins over the weekend, beating the New Orleans Pelicans 115-88 Friday Night, their first time holding their opponent under 100 since an opening night win in Miami. Then came a win last night over the Washington Wizards, 121-94. Franz Wagner leading the team in scoring and assists in both wins will need to continue to elevate his game as they continue this homestand on Tuesday night against the Charlotte Hornets with tip scheduled for 7pm





Orlando City Soccer

A busy weekend in Orlando included a big playoff matchup for Orlando City, as they held game three of their 1st round matchup with Charlotte FC and it was as tightly contested as game 2. Ending in a 1-1 draw after Orlando’s Facundo Torres put in the equalizer in the 12th minute of stoppage time at the end of the second half. And heading to penalty kicks where Orlando got the decision 4-1.

Purple playoff dubs 🕺 pic.twitter.com/In2ieWzmTG — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) November 10, 2024

They’ll move on to the 2nd round where they’ll host Atlanta United after their surprise upset of Supporter Shield Winner and Messi led Inter Miami. The win or go home match will be held Sunday November 24th at 3:30pm at Inter and Co Stadium.





UCF Knights

And the UCF Knights made the cross country trip to face a new Big 12 member in the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Climbing up the charts 📈



.@rjharvey07 moves into second place all-time in career rushing TDs (39) 👏 pic.twitter.com/5p3IfElCxa — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) November 10, 2024

Knights running back RJ Harvey put 3 TDs on the board, moving into 2nd all-time (40) in UCF history, and UCF held a lead inside of 5 minutes left in the 4th quarter. But the Sun Devils took the lead with a late touchdown and didn’t give it back, winning 35-31. UCF falls to 4-6 and will take the week off as they prepare for a trip to Morgantown to take on the West Virginia Moutaineers.

© 2024 Cox Media Group