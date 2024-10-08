Are your pets ready for Hurricane Milton?

Make sure your pets are safe and secure during a hurricane

By Alexandra Dresner WDBO News & Talk

As Hurricane Milton approaches Florida this week, remember that getting your pets ready for the storm is an important part of storm prep. Here is how you can get them ready for the storm:


Before a storm:

Bring outdoor pets inside

Bring pets with you when you evacuate

READ: Tolls suspended on many of Florida’s evacuation routes

Determine which local shelters are pet friendly

READ: These shelters are open in Central Florida

Stock up your on their food and essential medications

Make sure your pet is up-to-date on vaccines and is microchipped in case they get lost


During a storm:

Make sure that pets are wearing collars with your contact information

Keep pets in crates and secured in rooms with no windows

Have toys and treats available to calm anxiety


After a storm passes:

Assess damage outdoors before letting them roam free

Contact veterinarian if pet is harmed or in distress

If separated from your pet, contact local shelters and monitor websites that rescue animals after storm


READ: Hurricane Milton weakens to a major Cat. 4 storm

