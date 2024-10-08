Are your pets ready for Hurricane Milton?

As Hurricane Milton approaches Florida this week, remember that getting your pets ready for the storm is an important part of storm prep. Here is how you can get them ready for the storm:
Before a storm:
Bring outdoor pets inside
Bring pets with you when you evacuate
READ: Tolls suspended on many of Florida’s evacuation routes
Determine which local shelters are pet friendly
READ: These shelters are open in Central Florida
Stock up your on their food and essential medications
Make sure your pet is up-to-date on vaccines and is microchipped in case they get lost
During a storm:
Make sure that pets are wearing collars with your contact information
Keep pets in crates and secured in rooms with no windows
Have toys and treats available to calm anxiety
After a storm passes:
Assess damage outdoors before letting them roam free
Contact veterinarian if pet is harmed or in distress
If separated from your pet, contact local shelters and monitor websites that rescue animals after storm
READ: Hurricane Milton weakens to a major Cat. 4 storm
© 2024 Cox Media Group