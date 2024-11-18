The Asian Lantern Festival returns to the Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens

Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild at Central Florida Zoo The event features new handcrafted lanterns and 10,000 LED lights for an experience like traditional Asian lantern festivals. (Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens/Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens)

SANFORD, FL — One of the most popular holiday traditions in Central Florida is now open at the Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens. The Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild, is presented by Publix and will run select nights from November 15th thru January 19th.

Guests are invited to celebrate the “Year of the Dragon” as they make the 3/4 mile loop around the zoo’s grounds viewing thousands of holiday lights and dozens of hand-constructed lantern displays.

Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild at Central Florida Zoo The event features new handcrafted lanterns and 10,000 LED lights for an experience like traditional Asian lantern festivals. (Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens/Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens)

“This is a magical time at the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens, and we’re thrilled to welcome guests back to Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild for a fifth year,” said CEO Richard E. Glover, Jr. “It’s an incredible experience for the community to come together, and collaborating with Publix again continues to make this event even more special.”

More than 90,000 headed to the Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens for last years iteration of the festival and zoo officials urge those interested in attending to buy their tickets soon, as dates will sell out.

The festival will take place select nights from November 15th thru January 19th with entry times of 6pm, 7pm, and 8pm. For more details and to purchase your tickets today, click here.

