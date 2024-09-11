BREAKING: Lake Brantley High School in lockdown; student in custody

Lake Brantley High School A Seminole County band director resigned from his job last week after an internal investigation related to his relationship with a student. (WFTV Staff)

UPDATE:

Altamonte Springs, FL — The lockdown issued at Lake Brantley High School has been lifted at this time.

Students are being informed that the remained of today will be optional, allowing them to remain or leave for the day.

This is a developing story. Lake Brantley High School is currently on lockdown after a tip was received of a possible firearm on campus.

Law enforcement immediately located the student in question and a firearm was found.

Officials are reporting a suspect is in custody and that the firearm was not loaded.

The school is currently in a Code Yellow lockdown until further notice.

Under a Code Yellow lockdown, no individual is allowed on or off campus and students cannot be released until an all clear is received from law enforcement.

This coming a day after rumors of possible violence at the school led to an increased police presence yesterday.

We will continue to update this story as more details are received.

