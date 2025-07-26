Central Florida gets ready to feel the heat this weekend

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Extreme heat is expected to worsen this weekend, prompting residents and tourists to seek ways to stay cool.

As temperatures soar into the 90s, feeling more like 110 degrees, people are finding ways to cope with the oppressive heat. Many are staying indoors during the hottest parts of the day, while others brave the outdoors with precautions.

“It’s hot out here,” said Paul Reas, General Manager of Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine, who is accommodating guests by providing fans outside and air-conditioned seating indoors.

Katie Hawley and her family avoid the heat by staying indoors during the day, only venturing outside in the evening. “It’s super hot! It’s cool in my house!” exclaimed Jack, Katie Hawley’s young son.

Illinois tourist Frank Dahlman shared his experience of seeking shade, saying, “We went to Universal yesterday and the sun was beating down on you and you could feel yourself just slowly crumbling away.”

Dr. Jason Littleton advises taking precautions against heat stroke, recommending breathable materials and calling 911 if symptoms such as seizures, rapid breathing, and nausea occur.

Dr. Littleton says “Have some ice and put it around the neck area, arm pit area, groin area to cool yourself down” while waiting for medical assistance. Despite the heat, some are determined to enjoy their weekend. Jared Hawley plans to make use of a backyard pool to stay cool. Paul Reas emphasizes the importance of taking care of guests at Bosphorous, offering plenty of indoor seating with air conditioning.

