Chick-fil-A introduces 2 new seasonal menu items

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A is set to introduce two new menu items later this month.

Pretty soon, customers will be able to try the new Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich along with the Caramel Crumble Milkshake, which will both be available nationwide.

Chick-fil-A said it began looking into a seasonal spin on its Original Chicken Sandwich after seeing success with seasonal entrées like the Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich and Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich.

The company said this is the first-ever seasonal spin on the original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich.

In addition to the famous Chicken filet, the new sandwich will feature pimento cheese, jalapeños and honey.

“We wanted to create a standout sandwich that would deliver a unique spin for our guests, without losing the classic taste of the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich. The Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich uses ingredients and flavors our guests have never experienced at Chick-fil-A before, balancing savory, sweet and spicy elements using the highest quality ingredients,” said Stuart Tracy, Chick-fil-A Chef and creator behind the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich.

Chick-fil-A saw success when testing the sandwich in Asheville, North Carolina and in upstate South Carolina, according to a news release.

The new milkshake will include creamy butterscotch caramel flavors, hand-spun ice cream, blondie crumbles and will be topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

The new items will be available on Aug. 28, according to a news release.

