Circle K Fuel Day is back, today!

The popular discount day returns just in time for the Thanksgiving travel holiday

Circle K offering 40 cents off gas ahead of the Thanksgiving travel holiday Photo courtesy: Circle K (Photo courtesy: Circle K)

By Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk

Ahead of the Thanksgiving travel holiday, Circle K has rolled out a popular promotion from over the summer. Circle K Fuel Day has returned for one day only!

On Thursday, November 21st all participating Circle K locations that service gas will add a 40 cent discount per gallon. The promotion will only activate at the pump from 4pm - 7pm so expect longer than normal lines to take advantage of that fuel discount ahead of the busy travel holiday.

To see a full listing of participating stations, click here.

