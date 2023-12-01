College football Conference Championship Weekend starts tonight! Here is when and where to watch

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 09 CFP National Championship INGLEWOOD, CA - JANUARY 09: The 2023 logo in the stadium during the Georgia Bulldogs game versus the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship game on January 9, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The college football season is starting to wind down, but before we get to the bowl games and the College Football Playoff we have Conference Championship Weekend. Here’s a list of the games and when/where to watch:

Power 5:

League Teams Location Time/Network PAC 12 #5 Oregon vs #3 Washington Allegiant Stadium

Las Vegas, NV Dec. 1st

8:00pm ET

ABC BIG 12 #18 Oklahoma St. vs #7 Texas AT&T Stadium

Dallas, TX Dec. 2nd

Noon ET

ABC SEC #1 Georgia vs # 8 Alabama Mercedes Benz Stadium

Atlanta, GA Dec. 2nd

4pm ET

CBS ACC #14 Louisville vs #4 Florida St. Bank of America Stadium

Charlotte, NC Dec. 2nd

8pm ET

ABC BIG 10 #2 Michigan vs #16 Iowa Lucas Oil Stadium

Indianapolis, IN Dec. 2nd

8pm ET

FOX





Others:

League Teams Location Time/Network C-USA New Mexico St. vs #24 Liberty Williams Stadium

Lynchburg, VA (Liberty) Dec. 1st

7pm ET

CBS Sports MAC Miami (OH) vs Toledo Ford Field

Detroit, MI Dec. 2nd

Noon ET

ESPN MWC Boise St. vs UNLV Allegiant Stadium

Las Vegas, NV

(UNLV) Dec. 2nd

3pm ET

FOX AAC SMU vs #22 Tulane Yulman Stadium

New Orleans, LA

(Tulane) Dec. 2nd

4pm ET

ABC SBC Appalachian St. vs Troy Veteran Memorial Stadium

Troy, AL

(Troy) Dec. 2nd

4pm ET

ABC SWAC Prairie View A&M vs Florida A&M Bragg Memorial Stadium

Tallahassee, FL

(Florida A&M) Dec. 2nd

4pm ET

ESPN2

*All rankings are according to the College Football Playoff ranking

**All game times and networks are according to each conferences official web site

