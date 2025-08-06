Disney reports 2% revenue growth this summer, fueled by U.S. park spending and cruise line launch

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Walt Disney Company reported a 2% increase in revenue over the summer, driven by higher spending at its U.S. parks and the launch of the Disney Treasure cruise line.

Disney’s recent earnings report shows higher-than-expected sales at its U.S. parks and cruise line, driven by increased consumer spending and new service offerings.

According to Touring Plans, a data provider, the cost for a typical four-day visit to Walt Disney World for a family of four is $4,266 in 2024. This price reflects a significant increase from $3,230 five years earlier, adjusted for inflation.

The increase in costs is mainly caused by new fees for services and add-ons that used to be free, like line-skipping features.

Moreover, Disney has increased park pass prices more quickly than the U.S. inflation rate, which also drives up overall costs.

Disney’s summer financial success shows its ability to leverage consumer demand despite rising park expenses.

