Disney World sets sights on summer opening for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

Tiana's Bayou Adventure Overnight, Disney Imagineers installed a tiara-topped water tower, which will be the centerpiece for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Disney Parks tweeted Tuesday morning. (Walt Disney World/Walt Disney World)

Guests at the Happiest Place on Earth could be cooling off on Splash Mountain’s successor in just a few months. Walt Disney World revealed the bayou themed flume ride is slated to open in summer 2024.

Disney recently shared a peek at a Tiana animatronic that guests will meet on their adventure through the bayou.

The new Princess Tiana animatronic

Some guests have even spotted water flowing through the ride’s path and ride vehicles being tested along the attraction.

Boats are now being tested over at Tiana's Bayou Adventure!

Thanks to our follower kaitlynducote on Instagram for sharing this video with us! pic.twitter.com/b27Qwq4MP1 — Disney Food Blog (@DisneyFoodBlog) February 18, 2024





The company hasn’t yet announced an update on when Disneyland’s version of the attraction is set to open.

