Enjoy a spooky start to October by attending one of these weekend events

Whether you have have kids that are just -dying-to have fun, or just don’t want to be lazy bones this weekend, here are some of Central Florida’s most skin crawling events.
On Friday October 4th:
7 Deadly sins gameshow at 6pm at Iron Pixel Studios
Click Here to purchase tickets
Thrill the World Orlando Dance Work shop at 6pm at Winter Park YMCA Family Center
Click here to purchase tickets
Haunted Airboat Rides at 9pm at Camp Holly Airboat Rides
Click Here to purchase tickets
On Saturday October 5th:
Howl O scream from 7-11:30pm at Seaworld
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here
Spooktactular at 11am-6pm at Seaworld
Click here to purchase tickets
MADD Monster Mash and Dash 5k at 7am at Seaworld
Click here to register
On Sunday October 6th:
Halloween Horror nights at 6:30- midnight at Universal
Click here to purchase tickets
Succulent Pumpkin Designingig Workshop at 4pm at Spill Wine Bar
Click here to RSVP
Whether you get your ghouls together or grab your boo, carve some time out this weekend to enjoy the first weekend of October!
