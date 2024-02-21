Florida gas prices continue to trend upward

Gas prices in Florida continue to increase this week as the average in Florida is now above the national average.

According to AAA, Florida’s average gas price is $3.37 a gallon, up $0.03 cents from Tuesday, and nearly $0.40 cents from a month ago.

Florida’s average gas price is $0.10 cents higher than the national average, which is $3.27 a gallon.

AAA spokesman, Andrew Gross said, “Pump prices usually move higher this time of year, but a 12 cent jump in one week is notable, however, the refinery shutdown will likely be resolved soon, so further increases at the pump should revert to slower and lower seasonal gains.”

In Orlando, gas prices average at $3.38 cents a gallon, up $0.03 cents from Tuesday, and $0.50 cents from a month ago.





© 2022 Cox Media Group