Florida gas prices hold steady after flip-flopping last week, per AAA

According to AAA, Florida gas prices stay put after going up-and-down in the last seven days.

(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images/Getty Images)

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

ORLANDO, Fla. — According to AAA, Florida gas prices stay put after going up-and-down in the last seven days.

The state average began last week at $3.51 per gallon, then fell a few cents, before spiking 7 cents in the middle of the week.

Average gas prices in Florida were back to $3.51 per gallon on Sunday.

“Crude oil and gasoline futures are holding steady, in hopes that cooling inflation could cause the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates,” said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. “Market analyzers believes lower interest rates would lead to higher fuel demand.”

Gas prices in Orlando followed a similar trend to the state. Orlando’s average is only 1 cent higher than a week ago, now at $3.54 per gallon.

Image courtesy: AAA Orlando Gas Prices, 7.15.24 (AAA)

To read more on gas prices, click here.

© 2024 Cox Media Group

Casey Wright

Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Casey is a former Producer, currently a News Anchor/On-Air talent at WDBO news.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!