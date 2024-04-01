Florida gas prices soar 12 cents; reaching new high in 2024, per AAA

Orlando, FL — Pain at the pump continues in Florida.

The state average jumped another 12 cents last week, setting a new high for 2024 of $3.62 per gallon.

AAA said the recent increase is following a familiar trend of what was seen in 2023.

This time last year, the high was $3.72 per gallon on April 21st.

“Fuel prices made modest gains in the futures market last week,” said Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesman. “Analysts believe OPEC and its allies will not lift production cuts before June, even as seasonal fuel demand is projected to grow.”

AAA said factors contributing to increased fuel cost are gasoline demand in the spring, switch to summer blend, and the tight global oil supply market.

In Orlando, the gas price average sits at $3.58 per gallon, up 12 cents from last week, and 21 cents from a month ago.

Orlando's Gas Prices, 4/1/2024. Image Courtesy: AAA (Image Courtesy: AAA)

To read more, click here.









