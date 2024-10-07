Florida residents scramble for supplies as Hurricane Milton pushes towards the state

Florida residents scramble for supplies as Hurricane Milton pushes towards the state People around Florida are making final preparations as Hurricane Milton continues to move closer to the Sunshine State. (WFTV)

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — People around Florida are making final preparations as Hurricane Milton continues to move closer to the Sunshine State.

Channel 9 has crews around the state covering the storm, including at local hardware supply stores.

Stores in our area have seen a steady stream of shoppers who are making sure their hurricane supply kits are stocked.

Shoppers are also filling their shopping carts at grocery stores around Central Florida.

Bottled water, paper products and nonperishable foods are quickly flying off the shelves.

