Florida’s Lieutenant Governor opens registration for 2024 Florida Python Challenge

Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez said registration is now open for the 2024 Florida Python Challenge.

Florida Python Challenge Hunters will compete in military, professional and novice categories to remove the most pythons for a chance to win cash prizes. (Florida Python Challenge /Florida Python Challenge)

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez said registration is now open for the 2024 Florida Python Challenge.

READ: Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody talks investigation into Starbucks hiring program

Organizers say the challenge is a humane way to kill the evasive pythons.

More than $25,000 in cash prizes are up for grabs for contest winners, with a $10,000 grand prize.

READ: Governor Ron DeSantis signs legislation to protect Florida consumers, teachers, and employees

“Thanks to Governor DeSantis’ unwavering dedication to Everglades restoration, Florida continues to make record investments in protecting the state’s unique natural resources for future generations, including the targeted removal of the invasive Burmese python,” said Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez. “I wish all participants a memorable and safe hunt, and I look forward to congratulating this year’s winners.”

READ: Florida remains top destination for domestic tourism; Orlando sees surge in international visitors

The challenge runs from August 9th to the 18th and is open to both professional and novice participants.

In 2023, the Florida Python Challenge removed 209 invasive Burmese pythons from the Everglades.

Click here to register.

READ: 11 arrested after Orlando Police conducts child predator sting “Operation CACHE”

Watch full press conference below:


© 2024 Cox Media Group

Casey Wright

Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Casey is a former Producer, currently a News Anchor/On-Air talent at WDBO news.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!