Florida’s Lieutenant Governor opens registration for 2024 Florida Python Challenge

Florida Python Challenge Hunters will compete in military, professional and novice categories to remove the most pythons for a chance to win cash prizes. (Florida Python Challenge /Florida Python Challenge)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez said registration is now open for the 2024 Florida Python Challenge.

Organizers say the challenge is a humane way to kill the evasive pythons.

More than $25,000 in cash prizes are up for grabs for contest winners, with a $10,000 grand prize.

“Thanks to Governor DeSantis’ unwavering dedication to Everglades restoration, Florida continues to make record investments in protecting the state’s unique natural resources for future generations, including the targeted removal of the invasive Burmese python,” said Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez. “I wish all participants a memorable and safe hunt, and I look forward to congratulating this year’s winners.”

The challenge runs from August 9th to the 18th and is open to both professional and novice participants.

In 2023, the Florida Python Challenge removed 209 invasive Burmese pythons from the Everglades.

Click here to register.

