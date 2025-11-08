Food resources available across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The government shutdown has prompted uncertainty for many people for rely on help for their food budgets. President Donald Trump said the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will not be funded until the government shutdown ends.

This contradicts a statement earlier this week in which the government said it will partially fund SNAP this month.

This follows a court ruling that the federal government must use an emergency fund to pay for SNAP food aid payments during the government shutdown.

Many people may still need extra help, as more than 500,000 people in Central Florida receive SNAP benefits, and the funding issues has left many scrambling for alternatives to feed their families.

There are numerous food pantries and food drives throughout the region that may be able to help. Some church also operate food pantries. Search your area online to find nearby options.

Here are a few food pantries in the region.

Orange County

Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida - 411 Mercy Dr, Orlando, FL 32805

United Against Poverty - 150 W Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806

Apostolic Church Of Jesus Orlando West - 6101 Denson Dr, Orlando, FL 32808

Seminole County

The Sharing Center - 600 N US Hwy 17 92 Suite 130, Longwood, FL 32750

Harvest Time International Inc. - 225 Harvest Time Dr, Sanford, FL 32771

Feed The Need Central Florida Food Pantry - 400 W Airport Blvd #5489, Sanford, FL 32773

Harvest of Hope Food Pantry - 1890 W State Rd 434, Longwood, FL 32750

Volusia County

Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida - 320 North St, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Jerry Doliner Food Bank - 470 Andalusia Ave, Ormond Beach, FL 32174

Halifax Urban Ministries Food Pantry - 524 N Dixie Fwy, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

Gifts of Love 820 W Park Ave, Edgewater, FL 32132

Lake County

Lake Cares Food Pantry - 1128 E Clifford Ave, Eustis, FL 32726

Well of Hope Food Bank - 16605 Sunrise Lakes Blvd, Clermont, FL 34714

Leesburg Food Bank Inc. - 503 N 13th St, Leesburg, FL 34748

Christian Food Pantry - 103 E Lady Lake Blvd, Lady Lake, FL 32159

Osceola County

Osceola Council on Aging - 700 Generation Point STE B, Kissimmee, FL 34744

Anointed Victorious Outreach Services - 1901 S Poinciana Blvd #102, Kissimmee, FL 34758

The Rock Church - 5515 W Irlo Bronson Meml Hwy, Kissimmee, FL 34746

Brevard County

House of Hope - 330 Magnolia Ave, Merritt Island, FL 32952

Food Pantry Merritt Island Baptist Church - 345 Magnolia Ave, Merritt Island, FL 32952

Daily Bread Food Bank and Warehouse - 1408 Morningside Dr, Melbourne, FL 32901

The Salvation Army North Central Brevard Food Pantry - 919 Peachtree St, Cocoa, FL 32922

Sumter County

Wildwood Food Pantry - 300 Mason St, Wildwood, FL 34785

SVdP Our Mother of Mercy Food Pantry - 201 Barwick St, Wildwood, FL 34785

Marion County

Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida - 4045 NE 36th Ave, Ocala, FL 34479

HIS Compassion Food Bank - 2000 NE 78th St, Ocala, FL 34479

Many local organizations are stepping up to lend a helping hand through food drives and other resources. Here are a few:

Orlando

Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith is hosting a food pantry donation drive. His office is collecting collecting nonperishable food, toiletries and diapers at his district office at 508 N Mills Ave.

Orlando airports - MCO and ORL are collecting donations for federal employees affected by the shutdown from Nov. 3-7. They are collecting nonperishable food items, cleaning and laundry supplies, pet supplies, and $10 gas and grocery gift cards. Dropoff locations: MCO terminal C departures curb from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Drop-offs also accepted at the information booths in terminals A, B and C. Orlando Executive Airport at 365 Rickenbacker Dr. from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Marris Orthodontics announced a food drive from Nov. 3-Dec. 18. Nonperishable food donations can be dropped off at the office located at 12780 Waterford Lakes Parkway Suite 130 in Orlando.

Food donations are being accepted at Colonial High School at 6100 Oleander Dr. You can drop items off at the main campus’s front desk. They ask that you label the box or bag you are dropping off.

Grace Counseling is collecting nonperishable food items from Nov. 8-16 at 2200 Pembrook Dr. between the hours of 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Donations will be delivered directly to the Sharing Center.

Winter Springs

The Winter Springs Police Department is collecting nonperishable food donations. You can drop off donations at the police department lobby located at 300 N. Moss Rd.

Volusia County

The sheriff’s office will host a food drive from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Donations will be collected at the Sunoco Injector off NASCAR Drive at Daytona International Speedway. Food distribution will be at the same place Sunday. Recipients must bring their SNAP card and government-issued ID.

Numerous other food drives are being initiated across Central Florida. Check your local groups on social media to find those closest to you.

