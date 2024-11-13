A friend in need as a WDBO alumni needs a hand in the fight for his life

WDBO alum Nick Gryniewicz needs your support in his search for a new heart

By Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk

Orlando, FL — There has been many that have walked down the halls here at WDBO, but as a listener before I worked here, one of the personalities that stood out to me was that of Nick Gryniewicz. His chemistry with the guy I work with now, Scott Anez, was one that made me want to pursue a career in this field. Their banter was a mix of entertaining, intelligent, and just good radio.

DONATE TO NICK GRYNIEWICZ “GO-FUND-ME” TODAY

Now, I never got a chance to work with “Nicky Football” but his impact is still felt around this station. And now, we have a chance to use our platform to help. Over the last 2 years, Nick has faced the challenge of his life. For his life. Nick was diagnosed in 2022 with cardiomyopathy, an abnormality in the heart muscle, that affects both sides of his heart. This led to the 33-year-old getting his first pacemaker.

But that’s just the start, as he was diagnosed with ventricular tachycardia in 2023, a dangerous heart rhythm condition which required an ablation and a more advanced cardiac device.

Unfortunately, this was not the end to Nick’s heart issues as he is now hospitalized in the Cardiac ICU at the renowned Cleveland Clinic in Ohio. Doctors have told him that his heart function, at the age of 35, has deteriorated to the point that he has been added to the heart transplant list.

This is where we come in, Nick needs your help with things like:

  • Lodging and transportation for him and his family during this time
  • Extended time at the clinic during and after the operation
  • Out-of-pocket costs for treatment

He has started a Go-Fund-Me that you can make a donation to. All donations will go to Nick’s fight for his life. Good luck Nick, Orlando’s got your back.

According to the Health Resources and Services administration, you can provide lifesaving organs to as many as eight people. Every registration counts. Click here to become an organ donor today.

Greg Rhodes

Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk

Digital & Morning Show Producer for WDBO.

