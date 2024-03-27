Front to bring rain and storms to parts of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will see another warm day on Wednesday as rain and storms are on the way.

We will be cloudy overall on Wednesday morning before a storm system moves into our area in the afternoon.

Our area will have a 40% chance of showers and storms on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Even with the clouds and storms, we will see high temperatures around 86 degrees on Wednesday afternoon.

Showers and storms will linger into Thursday morning before clearing out by Thursday afternoon.

After the storms pass, we will be gifted a beautiful Easter weekend.

Rain chances will be low, and temperatures will be cooler on Friday, Saturday and Easter Sunday.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 26 From Alberto to William, what will the 2024 hurricane names be?

©2024 Cox Media Group