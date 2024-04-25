Governor Ron DeSantis announces the State of Florida rescued over 700 Americans from Haiti

“The State of Florida doesn’t shy away from doing the right thing and helping Americans in need,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announces the State of Florida has successfully rescued over 700 Americans from Haiti.

READ: Governor Ron DeSantis signs legislation meant to further enhance education in Florida

722 to be exact.

Governor DeSantis gave the direction for rescue operations to the Florida Division of Emergency Management, back on March 20th, due to the political turmoil in Haiti.

READ: Governor Ron DeSantis signs legislation to provide additional resources for Florida students

“The State of Florida doesn’t shy away from doing the right thing and helping Americans in need,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I’m proud to announce that despite the lack of cooperation from the federal government, more than 700 Americans have been successfully evacuated from Haiti to Florida.”

The Florida Division of Emergency Management ensures those rescued had access to resources including, food, water, medical treatment and transportation back home.

“Evacuating our residents has been challenging, and I am incredibly proud of the hard work our State Emergency Response Team, private and nonprofit partners have done to bring Americans home and accommodate their needs upon returning to Florida,” said Division Executive Director Kevin Guthrie.

READ: Governor DeSantis implements Toll Relief Program for the second consecutive year

I am proud to announce that Florida has now rescued over 700 Americans from Haiti.



Florida stands ready to help when Americans are in need. I want to thank @FLSERT and all state agencies who worked tirelessly to bring these folks back home safe and sound. pic.twitter.com/kE0qkNiN17 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 24, 2024

© 2024 Cox Media Group